Update on Jay White’s Future Following His Reported Departure From NJPW

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been speculation that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White may join WWE or AEW.

Jay White lost a “loser leaves NJPW” match against Eddie Kingston at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 2023 Battle in the Valley PPV event in San Jose, CA. Now that White appears to have completed his NJPW commitments, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has noted the following about White’s wrestling future:

“Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.”

AEW President Tony Khan addressed White on the In The Kliq podcast. “We’ve definitely enjoyed having him compete in AEW wrestling against top stars here,” Khan said, adding that “we’d love to have him here working with us.”

Over the weekend, White tweeted the following: