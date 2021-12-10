Update On Jeff Hardy Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy has reportedly been released from his WWE contract.

Sean Ross Sapp, who broke the story about Hardy being released, discussed the situation in more detail during Fightful Select‘s audio show:

“Saturday night, Jeff Hardy was in a six-man tag team match and his behaviour was erratic. We have not reported if he was on some sort of substance, under the influence of a substance or intoxicated. We don’t know. The match was changed and adjusted on the fly because Jeff was not gonna be able to do his moves – it was very clear. By the time they knew something was off off, Jeff had tagged out, rolled out of the ring and went into the audience [mid-match].”

“He was sent home the following day and WWE has released him. They offered him rehab and help, he did reject it. We’re told that he missed some signings and appearances, things like that, in the past and other wrestlers would step up and fill in for him.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Hardy was said to have been “fully aware” that WWE would need to take action if he refused to attend rehab. WWE made the decision to release Hardy instead of suspending him and Hardy has the standard 90-day non-compete clause where he will be paid until early March.