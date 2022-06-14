Update on Jeff Hardy, New Court Date and Details on Lead-Up to Jeff’s DUI Arrest

On Tuesday, July 5, AEW star Jeff Hardy is set to appear in a Volusia County, Florida courtroom.

Hardy was bonded out of jail on his most recent DUI charges on Monday night at roughly 7pm ET, a little over 12 hours after being arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol. Hardy’s initial court hearing was set for today at 1:30pm ET, but after he bonded out of jail last night, it was changed to “canceled.”

Volusia County court records have been updated, and Jeff is now set to appear in front of Judge Raul A. Zambrano in the S. James Foxman Justice Center Courtroom 3 in Daytona Beach, FL, at 2:30pm on July 5.

Hardy will be formally arraigned on the three charges he was arrested on Monday morning – second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense Within 10 Years, according to court records.

Jeff, Matt, and Reby Hardy were among the wrestlers who appeared at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando on Sunday night for the SlamDown VII convention, as previously reported. Jeff then gave a live acoustic session of his music, which lasted from 9:30 to 10:30pm. According to a source, Jeff was finished with all of his Sunday night commitments by 10:30pm ET. He was eventually arrested in Daytona Beach, about an hour’s drive from the Dave & Buster’s in Orlando. Hardy was arrested on Monday morning at 9:55am ET, around 12 hours after completing his commitments on Sunday night.

Matt made sure his brother got to his hotel room after the signing and show on Sunday night, according to Fightful Select. Matt and his family flew back to North Carolina after that, but Jeff stayed in Florida.

When it comes to Jeff driving without a license, Fightful points out that he has kept a physical license, which is illegal in North Carolina, and has utilized that license to rent cars during his time with WWE and AEW. There had been no indication that this was causing problems for Jeff’s ability to rent cars outside of North Carolina.

As previously stated, AEW President Tony Khan announced Hardy’s suspension without pay today. AEW has offered Jeff treatment, and Khan says that he has indicated that he is willing to accept it. Hardy will be allowed to return to AEW provided he has received treatment and has maintained his sobriety.

Despite the fact that The Hardys were dropped from this week’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager edition, they are still promoted for Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana. At the event, Matt and Jeff will battle Dragon Lee and Dralistico. It was previously reported that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR would likely replace The Hardys if they were pulled due to Jeff’s arrest, but there has been no further word since then. The AAA titles will be on the line if the match is changed.

