Update On Jeff Hardy Slipping Off The Top Rope At AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

Jeff Hardy slipped off the top rope while going for a Whisper in the Wind during the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, and some fans thought he botched the move. On his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed the match, which was his brother Jeff’s first in a year.

Matt said, “Jeff was very nervous. All throughout the day, he said, ‘I just can’t wait. I can’t wait until we get this shit over with.’ He was ready to get through that match. He just wanted to get it done. It’s so funny because Jeff said I know people are going to have low expectations for me, they think I’m not going to be good, they think I’m not going to be crisp. He was in great shape, cardio-wise, everything else, he was in great ring shape as far as that goes. So it was Jeff’s decision, we programmed once specific spot where it looked like he made an error, which he didn’t make an error, and it was specifically just to stop him after he made this big, beautiful comeback.

“The amount of people that it’s still so easy to get in pro wrestling, it never ceases to amaze me, especially when something is done intentionally. Sometimes there’s things done intentionally for the help of telling a certain story.”

