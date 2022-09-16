Update on Jeff Hardy’s AEW Return Following His June 2022 DUI Arrest

As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on June 13th, 2022, and is currently facing multiple charges related to his alleged DUI. D etails about Hardy’s arrest were taken from the police report and reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Hardy in which he stated that Hardy “is expected to be out of rehab soon and back in the ring.” During his podcast, Matt Hardy conducted an interview with Wardlow and dropped hints about the possibility that fans will soon be introduced to a “new” Jeff.

Matt said, “We’re getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I’m pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what’s right. I feel like he’s at a point where he will this time around.”

According to the most recent information, a pre-trial hearing for the DUI case involving Jeff will take place on October 19th.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can listen to Matt Hardy’s podcast below: