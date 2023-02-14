Update on Jeff Hardy’s Legal Battle; Scheduled to Appear in Court This Month

Reports are now providing new updates on Jeff Hardy‘s current legal battle, following a DUI arrest last June.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Hardy is currently scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on 2/23 in Florida, which is listed as a “case management conference”. The former WWE Superstar is currently charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Jeff Hardy could face up to 5 years in prison if he’s found guilty; however, Johnson reports that both sides are potentially working on “some sort of plea deal”.

Not long after his arrest, AEW Owner and President Tony Khan publically announced that the promotion would be suspending Jeff Hardy, sighting that the promotion couldn’t condone his actions.

Jeff Hardy was last seen inside a squared circle in May of 2022. When he and his brother Matt Hardy defeated the Young Bucks at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

