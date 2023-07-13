Update On Jeff Hardy’s Role At Upcoming GCW Event, Hardy Concert Taking Place After

As PWMania.com previously reported, GCW announced on Tuesday that AEW star Jeff Hardy will make his GCW debut on Friday, August 4 at the “My Name Is” event in Detroit, Michigan, which will air live on FITE from Harpo’s Concert Theatre. The event will take place in Detroit during WWE SummerSlam Week.

The GCW announcement was seen as significant because many expected Hardy to wrestle a match that night. GCW later announced in a follow-up post that Hardy will not be wrestling.

“Note: Jeff will be appearing in person on the show but he is not wrestling,” GCW later wrote, which didn’t go over well with many fans.

Hardy’s appearance is now being billed as a “special appearance” by GCW, but no other details have been released.

Hardy will also perform one of his concerts at the same venue after the GCW event concludes. According to the Eventbrite page, Hardy will perform original music and share stories with fans. The concert, co-presented by WrestleCon and GCW, is set to begin at 11:15 p.m. and end at midnight. The concert requires a separate ticket, which can be purchased here. Concert tickets are $30 for single admission or $50 for double admission, a $5 per person savings. There are only a few General Admission (Standing Room Only) tickets left for the GCW event, which are $35.

During a June episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Jeff’s future on the indies.

“Jeff is just so nice of a guy where it is hard for him to say no [to autograph requests], you know, because he is very much a people pleaser and I think part of his journey to sobriety over the last year, he has probably learned a lot and he has put his foot down some in terms of being a people pleaser, much like he doesn’t wrestle on the indie scene right now. He’s open to doing signings and cons and stuff like that, but he only wants to do two a month. He’s really put his foot down with that, and I respect that, and I’m cool with that,” Matt said.

Jeff has only wrestled four times since returning to action in May. On May 28, he teamed with brother Matt and FTW Champion Hook to defeat The Gunns and Ethan Page at AEW Double Or Nothing. On June 2 and 3, the same trio worked non-televised AEW House Rules live events, defeating Juice Robinson, Kyle Fletcher, and Preston Vance the first night and Page, Vance, and Big Bill the next. Jeff hasn’t wrestled since The Gunns defeated The Hardys on the Dynamite on June 21.

AEW is currently wrapping up a TV taping tour of Canada, and it was reported that Jeff would be absent from the show for a few weeks due to his inability to enter the country due to his criminal record. Matt blamed Jeff’s absence on a broken jaw suffered in the Gunns’ June 21 loss.

The following are GCW’s tweets:

