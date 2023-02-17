Update on Jey Uso Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber

Those who have seen Jey Uso’s most recent Instagram Stories may believe that he and The Bloodine are once again on the same page.

A mid-90s Vibe Magazine cover featuring Death Row Records’ Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Suge Knight served as inspiration for the magazine cover on Jey’s post. Jimmy, Jey, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns appear on the re-created cover.

It’s good news for Reigns in the storyline if they are once again on the same page because last week it appeared as though Jey was thinking about leaving The Bloodline due to what happened with Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble. Reigns gave Paul Heyman the order to tell The Usos to stay in because there are things they can see on TV that they are unable to see in person last Friday. The implication is that Reigns witnessed all of the Usos’ backstage antics and doesn’t trust them to support him at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

For those of you wondering whether The Usos will be able to make it to Canada for the Chamber show, Jey was able to obtain an exemption to go to Winnipeg last year, and Dave Meltzer reported that sources in the company told him that both Jimmy and Jey are clear to go to Montreal, so it’s possible that they will appear tonight or on Saturday at the Chamber show.