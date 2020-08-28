Update On Jimmy Uso’s Injury and When He’ll Return

During an appearance on the Table Talk with D-Von Dudley podcast, Jimmy Uso provided an update on his ACL injury:

“Right now, I’m working on this knee injury. I’ve never had any injury in my life, period. Through football, putting my brother through tables, doing all this crazy stuff we’ve done, I’ve never had an injury. To get hurt at WrestleMania this year, I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there wondering, ‘Do I be mad? Do I be sad and worried?’ You just have to take it one day at a time. Luckily, I have a great family I could go to.

“A lot of the guys that have been hurt, it’s just hard to turn off. It’s hard when you get home. You are moving so much that it’s hard to turn off; it’s just hard. My wife [Naomi] tells me I need to stop worrying and stop watching SmackDown or Raw and just turn it off. So, I’ve been trying to do that and just hang out.

“I don’t like hospitals. I don’t like doctors, I don’t even take medicine. I don’t like any of it, so to sit there and have to go under with the whole gown on having surgery – yeah, I tore the ACL and now we’re looking at January. Hopefully we’re back and ready to roll.”

