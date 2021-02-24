Update On Jimmy Uso’s Recovery From Knee Injury

Jimmy Uso has been out of action with a knee injury since the spring of 2020 and it was initially believed that it would take 6-9 months to recover from reconstructive surgery. In December, Jimmy’s brother Jey noted that Jimmy would be back in January or February.
In an update on Jimmy’s recovery, Jey published a video of Jimmy training at the Performance Center while wearing a knee brace:
Jimmy uso training to get back in the ring pic.twitter.com/K62vffhmPc
— Shayla (@kamisha8906) February 22, 2021