Update On Jimmy Uso’s WWE Status Following Lengthy Absence From SmackDown TV

Jimmy Uso has not appeared on WWE TV since the April 12th, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, when he was kicked out of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Jimmy’s father, Rikishi, provided an update on his son’s injury during a podcast.

“Jimmy’s doing fine. I think at any given moment, hopefully, Jimmy will be ready to come back to be able to do what he loves. I’m sure he misses the fans and I’m sure you all miss Jimmy. He’s doing great. He’s got some time to be able to rest the body, rest the mind, and he’s ready to go, so, hopefully, we’re able to see Jimmy soon.”

Last month, Jimmy’s brother Jey stated the following on The Ringer Wrestling Show:

“My brother will be back soon. I want to see him on TV. If you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy is funny as hell. He was shining on Smackdown for a little bit, but he got hurt. I’m excited to see his character back on TV.”