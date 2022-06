During an interview on “Business of the Business” this week, GCW’s Brett Lauderdale was asked about Joey Janela’s foot, which was set on fire at a recent GCW concert.

“His foot is totally fine. Not so much as the most minimal burn left over somehow,” Lauderdale said.

“He’s good. He’s healthy. He’s in the best shape of his career. He’s focused, he’s having fun, and he’s motivated. So right now, Joey Janela is at his best in my opinion.”

Here’s a clip from the spot:



