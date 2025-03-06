Update On John Cena’s WWE Schedule

John Cena’s retirement tour, which began in January and is set to culminate in his final match in December 2025, will see the 16-time World Champion make multiple WWE SmackDown appearances in May and June.

Fans in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Michigan will have the opportunity to see Cena live as he continues his final run in WWE.

According to WWE.com, Cena is set to appear on the following SmackDown episodes:

May 30 – Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

June 13 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

June 20 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

These appearances will follow WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena is also scheduled for international Raw appearances in the coming weeks, leading into WrestleMania:

March 17 – Brussels

March 24 – Glasgow

March 31 – London

These dates come after Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, where he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock. His betrayal of Rhodes has sent shockwaves through WWE and set the stage for one of the most anticipated WrestleMania main events in recent history.

As Cena’s retirement tour unfolds, fans will be eager to see what impact his new villainous persona has on the WWE landscape leading up to WrestleMania 41.