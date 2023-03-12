Update On John Cena’s WWE Status Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

There has been discussion about how much John Cena will be available for WWE to use on television following his return to WWE television this past Monday night on Raw to set up his match with United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Due to his filming schedule for the “Ricky Stanicky” movie, it was initially thought that Cena would not be seen on WWE TV for the majority of the build-up to the fight. He made fun of these reports on Monday after finishing the shoot sooner than expected. He then began filming “Grand Death Lotto.”

Cena “will be available for television over the next several weeks,” according to a report from this week. However, things have yet again changed.

Cena won’t appear on every Raw or SmackDown episode leading up to WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer, who made this clarification while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio. Instead, Cena will show up when he is able to do so.

“That movie was done on the [March] fourth, that movie was done last weekend, but he’s got another movie he’s starting up on. So his time is still limited. It’s not like he’s going to be on TV every Monday or Friday or anything. When he’s free, he’ll be there,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)