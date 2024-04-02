Update On Johnny Gargano’s Status Following Scary WWE RAW Spot

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, many people expressed concern about Johnny Gargano’s status.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in a six-pack ladder match this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On RAW, New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) and #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) faced off against Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) in a preview of the upcoming ladder match. Priest finished by giving Ciampa the Razor’s Edge and pinning him.

During it, Gargano did a dive from the ring to the floor, landing near the announce table and causing fans to worry about his neck.

Gargano confirmed on Twitter/X that he is fine.

He wrote, “Appreciate the concern, y’all! I’m good! And all I’m going to say.. is if I’m taking risks like this on #WWERAW… Imagine what I’m gonna do in that Ladder Match at #WrestleManiaXL! Let’s get nuts! 🤪”

You can check out his post below: