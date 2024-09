Monday night’s post-WWE Bash in Berlin episode of RAW saw Kairi Sane get busted open in a Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match with IYO SKY against The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).

According to PWInsider.com, Sane received stitches backstage immediately following the match from the medical team.

There’s no word yet on whether Sane suffered a deeper injury in the match, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.