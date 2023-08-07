Update On Kairi Sane’s Future In Wrestling Amidst Reports Of Her WWE Return

It was reported that Kairi Sane will return to WWE in the “near future,” though no specific date was given.

During an overnight press conference, Kairi announced that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus at the end of September, citing the loss of the IWGP Women’s Championship as one of the factors that influenced her decision.

Here’s what Kairi had to say about WWE, via Twitter user @ERD_Wrestling.

“I can’t say specifically, but if I’m going to do it, I want to walk a career that no one has ever done. I’m already 34 years old, so I don’t think I can do it for many more years. I want to walk a path that no one can think of.”

“I made a decision. I can’t say it clearly, but I would like to suspend my activities indefinitely at the end of September 2023 in preparation for a new voyage, a voyage of determination. Please be assured that this is a positive decision. Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to President Rossi Ogawa, who never abandoned me and raised me, even though I was told that I had no talent. I would like to express my gratitude to all the fans who have supported me.”

Kairi “still has a few Japanese dates to fulfill before she starts back with her new WWE contract,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. One of those dates is the All Japan Pro Wrestling event on September 8th, when she will team up with Saori Anou to face Unagi Sayaka and an unnamed partner. Meltzer speculated that Kairi’s WWE return would be more likely in November.

