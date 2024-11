The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) have mostly wrestled for the WWE NXT brand in 2024, but they have not appeared in a televised match since September 24th. Anderson revealed on Instagram that he underwent surgery and shared a photo of his arm in a sling.

Anderson said, “Thanks to Dr. Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama for fixing me. See you after #WrestleMania 😘 #WWE #wweraw. Details on this weeks #TalkNShop dropping Thursday am. Link in bio @talknshoppodcast.”