Update On Keith Lee’s Status With AEW

Pro wrestling veteran Keith Lee has not been seen in AEW for almost three years, yet he is reportedly still under contract with the company. His last match in AEW took place on the December 23, 2023, episode of Collision, known as the Holiday Bash. Since then, he has been absent from television, and the status of his in-ring activity remains unclear.

In response to a fan question during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed Lee’s contract and injury status. According to Sapp, Lee is still under contract with AEW, but he is currently not part of any future creative plans. Although there had been discussions about a potential comeback for Lee in the first half of the year, those plans did not materialize, and no explanation was provided.

Lee sparked controversy online in September when he shared a photo with Darius Wright, who teaches alternative spiritual practices, including out-of-body experiences. Sapp mentioned that the post generated some discussion within the company for a brief period, but no further conversations occurred afterward.