Update On Kenny Omega Taking Time Off From AEW and How Long He Will Be Gone

On the November 17th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, former world champion Kenny Omega said in a promo that he would be taking time off and asked The Young Bucks to “hold the fort” while he’s gone.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Omega’s hiatus from AEW:

“He has a lot of issues. Knees, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he’s been working through, there’s others too. So, he’ll be getting multiple surgeries most likely. Everything is to be determined, but I guess he’s getting a lot of these taken care of at the same time, but it’s a lot of parts to rehab at the same time. I’m not sure where it’s all going down.

I have not confirmed he’s doing the AAA show or not, it’s only a couple weeks away. He’s done with AEW for a while. I know he’s hoping February, maybe. It’s premature because they haven’t done the surgeries. There’s a lot of things he’s working through.”