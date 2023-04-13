Update On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status

Since Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW was set to expire in late January, there has been a lot of fan speculation regarding his future with the company. In order to make up for the time he was absent due to injury, AEW extended the contract. It is unknown how much extra time was added to the deal as of this writing. WWE is interested in signing Omega once he is free and clear to speak.

Konnan recently told Nick Hausman that he wanted Omega to wrestle El Hijo Del Vikingo at Sunday’s AAA TripleMania event, but the match could not be scheduled due to Omega’s contract negotiations with AEW.

Omega would not commit, according to Konnan, because he is still in talks with AEW. Even though Konnan stated that he “never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed,” some people took Konnan’s statement that he is “assuming” Omega has re-signed with AEW to mean that Omega actually signed a new deal with the promotion.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega is still under the terms of his previous extended contract and hasn’t yet signed a new one.

