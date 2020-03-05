Update On Kenny Omega’s Injury, Nick Jackson Misses Dynamite

AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks was not at last night’s AEW Dynamite show in Broomfield, CO as he is at home in California with his wife as they await the birth of their third child, according to F4Wonline.com.

Jackson is not expected to return to Dynamite until after the arrival of the baby.

On a related note, it’s believed that AEW Tag Team Champion and Executive Vice President Kenny Omega also was not at last night’s Dynamite show in Broomfield. In an update on the possible hand injury he suffered at AEW Revolution on Saturday, F4Wonline.com reports that Omega is suffering from a broken pinky.

The injury will not require surgery, but he does have to wear a cast. It was speculated that Omega will work with the cast, but there’s no word yet on when he will return.

Matt Jackson and Hangman Page did appear on last night’s Dynamite episode for an angle that took place after Jake Hager’s win over QT Marshall, but F4Wonline.com noted that the two teams were not scheduled to wrestle this week before Omega and Nick were removed from the show.