Update On Kenny Omega’s Recovery From Diverticulitis

After disclosing his diverticulitis diagnosis in December 2023, Kenny Omega had to sit out for some time before having surgery. Omega made a few broadcast appearances to advance The Elite’s storyline before undergoing surgery.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that there is no schedule for his comeback, but Kota Ibushi would join Omega when the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion is ready to return. Ibushi had been disabled due to his personal injury. Omega is thought to be back in the gym, working out.

Dave Meltzer said, “He’s (Ibushi) coming back to AEW. Basically, when Kenny Omega returns, he’s (Ibushi) returning. He’s under contract and everything like that. He basically said that he’s under contract there, and he’s waiting for Omega to return for him to return. I don’t even know if there is a date on when Omega will return…put it this way…..I don’t think it’s so far away as before when I would talk about it and go, like I don’t want to think about it, it’s a long ways away. He’s getting better, I know that.”

Bryan Alvarez commented, “Apparently, he’s been in the gym, yeah, so that’s good.”

Meltzer continued, “Yeah, I looked up the surgery that he had, usually for a wrestler it’s about a four-month recovery, so a lot of wrestlers push it and probably come back quicker. So that would be mid-September, but he had a lot…he didn’t just have the hernia problem. He had a lot of different problems. But, like I said, he is coming back. That’s pretty much the word. I don’t think it’s like months and months away. I don’t want to say this because I feel stupid saying it because he has not told me anything in this regard but just the vibe I have is it’ll be before the end of the year.”

We wish him rapid recovery.

