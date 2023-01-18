Update on Kevin Nash Following Disturbing Comments on His Podcast

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a lot of concern for Nash today following his podcast comments about how he is dealing with the death of his son Tristen. “Today is week 12 since I lost my boy,” Nash said. Nash went on to say, “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”

Sean Oliver, Nash’s co-host, expressed his concern, saying, “Don’t play like that. You have guns, so you can’t say those things.” Nash responded, “I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do as long as I leave a note.”

In an update, according to GLCW founder and promoter David Herro, Kevin Nash is fine and has no plans to harm himself. Hero wrote on Twitter, “I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself… especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day.”

Nash discussed how he has been coping with his son’s absence and the fact that there are now only two out of three people in the house.

Best wishes to Kevin Nash, and we’re relieved to hear he wasn’t serious when he said what he did on his podcast.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, please call or text 988 or go to https://988lifeline.org/.