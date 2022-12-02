Update on Kevin Owens’ Health Status Heading Into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is speculation that Kevin Owens will compete against Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE in 2023. Owens discussed his health during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves.

“I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes by the day. You could ask me that question tomorrow and I’m feeling awful, but today I’m okay. I’ll get out of my car and my back could be shot and I’m not aware until I start walking. The last few months have been interesting in that aspect. I’ll wake up fine and by 2 o’clock, my knees don’t work. It really hasn’t started hitting me until recently, honestly. These weird aches and pains will come and go. In this moment, I’m sitting in my truck, I feel great. My back was really bothering me going into it [WWE RAW], already, and I’ve had knee issues the last few weeks. I went in feeling pretty beat up, but it worked out really good and I think everyone enjoyed the match, and so did I. It’s nice to walk away from it all with people enjoying what you do.”

Owens also teased a rematch against Reigns:

“I don’t think much has changed, honestly [since their last match]. I think I was pretty well equipped back then too and it just didn’t work out that way for, you know, a multitude of reasons. I just think there’s unfinished business. I think the story is just not done. I think a lot of people watching would agree. It’s been two years since all that stuff happened. Everything Roman and I put each other through happened in front of empty arenas, you know, during the pandemic. I would love to be able to get that, recapture that and see what happens when it’s in front of a sold-out arena or sold-out stadium, whatever it may be, and get the feel the energy of a crowd watching what’s unfolding in front of them. I’d love to get to do that one more time for my own benefit, just to be able to hear what we can do with the fans in the stands.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: