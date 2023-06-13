Update On Kofi Kingston’s Recovery From Surgery

Kofi Kingston has been sidelined since March after suffering an injury that necessitated surgery.

On the March 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown, Kingston was injured while doing a spot at ringside as Drew McIntyre did a flip dive, taking out several wrestlers.

Kingston was replaced by Xavier Woods the following week on SmackDown in a fatal five-way Intercontinental Title number one contender’s match before undergoing surgery a few weeks later.

Kingston discussed his recovery while appearing on the Battleground Podcast.

“I’m actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish, behemoth of a man’s Drew McIntyre landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went West and my ankle was completely sprained. But they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament. And now I’m on the mend. You know somewhere in between a robot and a zombie and you know, so somewhere in between I’m working my way back to the fold. So it’s all good.

That is good to hear that actually 3-17 obviously a day after 3-16 you know what I’m saying? So now I’m really bad with like dates and stuff. It would be, what, 12 weeks on Friday, 12 weeks Postop. I’m doing really well. I actually had this same surgery on the same ankle about six years ago to have bone chips removed. So I feel like this time around, like I kind of know what to expect. And I’ve been kind of ahead of schedule for the most part, and I’m really able to do a lot of like normal people things and live normal life. So now it’s just a matter of trying to, like go to the next level and do WWE Superstar things, you know what I mean in ring, things like that. So I’ve been in Orlando for the past week, just kind of seeing where I’m at and things are looking pretty good. So hopefully sooner than later you’ll see me in the ring, you know, but you are going to see me, you know, hosting the Panthers.”

You can check out the interview below:



