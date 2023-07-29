Update On Kofi Kingston’s WWE TV Return

It appears that WWE will be getting some star power back in the near future.

Kofi Kingston has been out since March after an injury requiring surgery.

The ankle injury occurred during a segment on SmackDown this past March while doing a spot at ringside as Drew McIntyre did a flip dive, taking out several wrestlers. A few weeks later, he underwent surgery.

Kingston discussed his recovery on the Battleground Podcast last month, noting that he was still in rehab and teasing that he would be back sooner rather than later.

During a Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about Kingston’s status.

Sapp said, “I was told that Kofi wasn’t supposed to be that far off [from returning], but that was a week or two ago, I believe.”