Update On Konnan Inducting Rey Mysterio Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class during the March 10th, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Konnan was reported to be inducting Mysterio, and during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Konnan discussed the matter.

He said, “Well, I would be very disappointed if it wasn’t me (inducting Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame). But, Rey has asked me and so we’re still negotiating and until they put it out there, till they officially announce it, I really can’t say anything on it. But I have been contacted.”

Konnan also said the following about Rey vs. his son Dominik:

“I would put Dominik (Mysterio) over (at WrestleMania 39 if he faces Rey). Rey’s already over. That would get mega heat.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



