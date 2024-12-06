Update On Konnan’s Health Following His Release From Hospital

Although Konnan was discharged from the hospital after spending a month there, his health is still not stable.

The Hall of Famer has had his fair share of health issues, including a successful heart surgery due to the consequences of COVID-19 after testing positive in February 2021. In early 2022, he need another kidney transplant.

This was Konnan’s second kidney transplant. The first one occurred in 2007. However, he encountered problems when his body rejected it, necessitating the use of anti-rejection medications.

Last month, it was reported that Konnan had been hospitalized with diverticulitis. Dave Meltzer revealed in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Konnan’s health problems have not improved since his release from the hospital.

Meltzer stated, “had issues with being out of breath and lethargic and at one point was hyperventilating for seven hours and was diagnosed as having eight pounds of water accumulating around his heart and they got it out and released him from the hospital again.”

We wish him speedy recovery.