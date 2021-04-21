Update On Kurt Angle Possibly Having A Future With WWE Or AEW

During an interview with The Hannibal TV, Kurt Angle commented on his status in the wrestling business…

“Well my relationship with WWE is really good and I like to keep it that way. I don’t have any plans of going to AEW. I haven’t really spoke to them that much. Just a couple messages sent back and forth but nothing serious. I have something going on with WWE right now and it most likely will materialize. I can’t talk about it but that’s what I’m waiting on and I don’t wanna mess that up. The company’s been so good to me and I wanna be loyal to them.”

