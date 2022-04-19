New Details On Kushida Leaving WWE NXT and Future Plans

Kushida is expected to return to NJPW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed on Monday that Kushida has left WWE NXT. His profile was moved to the WWE Alumni roster on Monday evening, and then it was confirmed that he is no longer with the company.

In an update, there’s a belief within WWE that Kushida will be headed back to Japan to work for NJPW, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was reported before how Kushida’s contract likely expired, but there was no word on why a new deal wasn’t offered, or why he didn’t accept a new offer. Word now is that Kushida’s deal did expire this week, making him a free agent with no non-compete clause.

It was also said that people within NXT knew Kushida would be leaving the company, and that this was no kind of secret.

Kushida worked several years for NJPW, and is a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. It’s considered to be his best experience during his pro wrestling career.

While Kushida last wrestled on the March 25 edition of NXT Level Up as he and Ikemen Jiro came up short against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, he did appear on last week’s show for the beatdown by Von Wagner, which appears to be how he was written out of the storylines.

After successful runs in Japan and North America, WWE signed Kushida in April 2019. He recently worked with Jiro as the Jacket Time tag team, but found little success there. Kushida leaves WWE as a one-time former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Kushida has not commented on his departure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer also talked about the angle from last week’s NXT episode with Von Wagner powerbombing Kushida in the backstage area:

“They advertised the match [against Von Wagner] and then decided that they would just beat him up instead and injure him and that they would have Ikemen Jiro do the match instead. So, yeah, the powerbomb over the suitcases, that was writing him off the show.”

Not all heroes wear capes… Von Wagner powerbombed KUSHIDA to freedom. pic.twitter.com/WW56Yqzle9 — Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) April 19, 2022

Stay tuned for more.