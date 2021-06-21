Update On Latest Brock Lesnar/WWE Report

It was reported earlier on Sunday that Brock Lesnar could be on his way back to WWE as there have been recent talks between the two sides. The report also said WWE had pllans in order for Lesnar, and officials hoped he could return imminently.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that within WWE it’s a poorly kept secret that the company wants him back.

It was also noted that those close to Lesnar do not believe any real contact or movement has been made in the direction of a return.

Lesnar has always been expected to return to WWE, since his contract expired months ago, but it remains to be seen when that will actually happen. WWE still has SummerSlam, Survivor Series and the return to Saudi Arabia as major shows in 2021 that he could potentially return for.