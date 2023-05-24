Update On Liv Morgan’s WWE Status Following Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Michael Cole announced on May 19, 2023’s WWE Smackdown that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had relinquished the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles due to Liv’s injury.

Regarding Liv’s injury, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated that it is related to her shoulder and possibly a rotator cuff tear, but no exact confirmation on the nature of the injury has been provided. Johnson added that, regardless of the nature of the injury, Liv is “not expected back anytime soon.”

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer speculated that when Liv returns, she might take a different creative path than Raquel Rodriguez.

He stated, “You know, they were never really supposed to be a long term tag team anyway. They were thrown together because Ronda Rousey was hurt, and they were trying to bide time.”