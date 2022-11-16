Update on Logan Paul’s Condition Following WWE Crown Jewel Injury

Logan Paul failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel premium live event, but his performance in the match impressed many.

Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL during his match with Reigns. Because of the torn ACL, he would require surgery, be sidelined for several months, and miss WrestleMania 39, which would be a huge hit for WWE because it would be held in Los Angeles, California.

Paul appears to be optimistic about his recovery from injury, as he stated in the most recent ImPAULsive that he texted Triple H about possibly facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking with DAZN, Jake Paul provided an update on Logan’s current condition, stating that it was originally thought he tore his ACL, but it was only the MCL and meniscus.

“He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be an ACL but it just turned out to be the MCL and Meniscus which is better. He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best.”

You can watch the complete interview below: