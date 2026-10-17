Update On Lorenzo After Incident At NXT Live Event

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. A photo initially posted on Reddit and shared by WrestlePurists on Twitter (X) appeared to show the main event match being stopped. The main event featured an 8-Man Tag Team Match in which Tony D’Angelo, Tavion Heights, Shiloh Hill, and Shawn Spears faced BirthRight.

Details of the incident are still unclear, but according to the Reddit post, a wrestler named Lorenzo took a backdrop from the ring to the floor. A Twitter (X) user who was in attendance reported that Lorenzo “hit his face on the post after an out-of-the-ring spot and landed really hard on his back on the floor.” As a result, the match was halted, and Lorenzo was stretchered out of the arena. A clip from the end of the show indicated that they concluded with Uriah Connors being run over by a table to send the crowd home happy.

There has been no update on Lorenzo’s condition yet, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.