Update On Major Match Possibly Happening At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

KENTA, the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, is expected to appear at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

As PWMania.com previously reported, KENTA recently tweeted about possibly working on Forbidden Door if the money is right. According to Fightful Select, the working plan is for KENTA to work the show. It’s unclear whether KENTA’s deal to appear at Forbidden Door is finalized, but both companies are operating under the assumption that he will be there.

CM Punk is being discussed internally as KENTA’s opponent, which could be a significant addition to the Forbidden Door card. Punk vs. KENTA in a GTS battle will be a “dream match” for fans, bringing an end to a back-and-forth between the two wrestlers that has lasted more than a decade.

Punk and KENTA have been feuding for years, primarily over Punk’s use of KENTA’s Go 2 Sleep finishing move. KENTA recently stated that he no longer cares about that and instead desires a large sum of money for Forbidden Door.

