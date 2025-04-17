Update On Mariah May’s AEW Contract Amid WWE Rumors

Despite growing speculation that Mariah May could be WWE-bound later this year, new information suggests her departure from AEW may not be as imminent as once believed.

Initial reports from Fightful indicated that May’s AEW contract might expire as early as this summer. However, PWInsider.com has since received conflicting information, noting that May has “significant time” left on her current deal. One source speculated that her contract could extend through November 2025, while another said it might run even longer.

May has been absent from AEW programming since the conclusion of her high-profile storyline with Toni Storm, which culminated in a match at AEW Revolution. Her television absence has fueled rumors that she either requested her release or made it clear that she does not intend to re-sign with AEW—neither of which has been confirmed.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that when AEW talent signals they will not renew their contract, Tony Khan often pulls them from TV. This was reportedly the case with Penta and Fenix in the past and may now apply to May as well. Meltzer added, “Apparently, May made it clear at that time [around Revolution] that she was not signing a new deal, and so they booked it at that time for that reason.”

Further fueling speculation, Meltzer also confirmed that WWE officials are aware of May’s interest in joining the company, stating, “Key people in WWE know that she wants to come in.” He described her as someone who has always dreamed of working for WWE, and even expressed surprise that she originally signed with AEW out of Stardom.

For now, May has not publicly addressed the situation, and her future remains in limbo. But with WWE reportedly interested and AEW possibly cooling on her involvement, all eyes will be on how this unfolds in the coming months.