Update On Mariah May’s AEW Contract Status Amid WWE Rumors

Mariah May signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2023 and quickly rose through the ranks, earning widespread praise for her breakout feud with Toni Storm. The rivalry culminated at AEW Revolution in March 2024 in a ‘Hollywood Ending’ match, which Storm won. Before that, May captured the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, only to later drop it back to Storm.

Since Revolution, May has not appeared on AEW television, sparking speculation about her future. Initial reports, including from Wrestling Observer Radio, suggested her AEW contract might expire this summer. Dave Meltzer noted a cryptic social media post from May referencing a journey and included a photo from Orlando, Florida—fueling rumors of potential WWE interest. According to Meltzer:

“I know from people in WWE that they know she wants to go there… Everyone seems to think [her contract is] up in the summer.”

Bryan Alvarez added:

“I was given the impression it was a two-year deal that she signed originally… That would be the summer.”

However, new information from PWInsider.com appears to contradict the belief that May’s contract is ending soon. Their sources claim she still has “significant time” left on her AEW deal. One source speculates her contract could run until November 2025, or possibly even longer.

As for rumors that May may have requested a release following the conclusion of her storyline, PWInsider could not confirm those claims. What is clear for now is that Mariah May remains under contract with AEW, and her future movements—WWE or otherwise—may not be as imminent as first thought.