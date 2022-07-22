Update on Matt Jackson After Suffering a Stinger During AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks during last week’s Dynamite in a three-way contest.

In the match won by Lee and Swerve, Matt Jackson suffered a stinger. Matt took a suplex, which is when the injury happened.

Jackson is doing considerably better, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and Matt called it bad whiplash.

Meltzer wrote, “He’s had no loss of strength, and his mobility and range of motion is already back to normal. He passed a strength test right after the injury, so major concerns about the injury were alleviated quickly.” Meltzer added that it may be a few weeks before he’s back in the ring.

Swerve and Lee’s celebration of their title was cut short on this week’s Dynamite by Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese. Kevin Gates, a rapper, punched Nese in the jaw.

We wish Matt Jackson has a speedy recovery.