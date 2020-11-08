Update On Matt Jackson Having A Legitimate Injury

During AEW Full Gear’s post-PPV media conference, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks addressed his injury:

“It’s a very real injury that I’ve been dealing with, and it’s been a rough year for me. Like, I come back after all that time off when we were on lockdown and the first thing I do is break my rib when I jumped out of the dugout, and I dealt with that for a second. That sucked. Then we did that falls count anywhere match with The Butcher and The Blade and I decided it would be a good idea to jump off the entrance area and do a diving elbow through a table, where there is only concrete, by the way.”

“For a while I was walking around at home, and having a hard time. Kind of, hobbling around. I thought I might’ve had a hairline fracture in my fibula, or something. My amazing wife noticed I was having a hard time getting around, and she had Dr. Sampson order me an MRI to see what was going on. Turns out it wasn’t my fibula, but actually my soft tissue. And it was the back of my knee. It was my MCL. It was diagnosed that after looking at the MRI, I had a slight tear.”

“I’ve been taping it before every match. This was my ninth match, I believe, with the injury. And honestly, I felt pretty good with all things considered. Our medical staff is amazing, they would never send me out there if they weren’t confident with me and how I felt.”