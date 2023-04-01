Update On Matt Jackson’s AEW Return Following Recent Injury

Matt Jackson is out with a legitimate injury, a partially torn bicep.

The injury occurred last month during a three-way AEW Trios Championship match on Dynamite. The Young Bucks were being stretchered into an ambulance after being attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club in a recent AEW angle on Dynamite.

Later on in the broadcast, after Kenny Omega’s match against El Hijo Del Vikingo, Hangman Page saved him after the BCC attacked him.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the hope is that Jackson will be back in time for Double or Nothing on May 28.

“He’s getting therapy, of course, for the injury, a partially torn biceps. Hopeful for Double or Nothing. The timetable he was given was 6-8 weeks, and that is enough time for Double or Nothing, but that’s not a guarantee, but it’s certainly a strong hope and obviously by watching the TV…it looks like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega against The Blackpool Combat Club….looks like an eight-man tag team….could be happening at Double or Nothing. I don’t know that. It just feels like the setup.” Meltzer stated.

If it’s not Double or Nothing, it will be soon after, said Meltzer.

