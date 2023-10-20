Update On Matt Riddle’s Future

Matt Riddle is in high demand, and not just in the wrestling world. Due to his background as an MMA fighter before transitioning into pro wrestling, it’s also from boxing and MMA promotions.

Riddle was one of several names released as part of a massive WWE talent release that impacted both the main roster and NXT. Prior to that, WWE had Riddle and Drew McIntyre as a tag team on Raw.

As previously reported, WWE intended to release McRiddle merchandise. WWE released Riddle before that merchandise could be created and sold.

He was also in the news a few days before his departure due to controversy.

Riddle was involved in a sexual assault allegation against a Port Authority police officer at JFK Airport. Footage of it was released, showing an obviously drunk Riddle at the airport while waiting for his flight.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Riddle’s representatives are in talks with several companies, but he can’t sign with anyone until his non-compete expires in December.

Meltzer stated, “Regarding Matt Riddle, his people have already been in talks with a number of pro wrestling, MMA and boxing companies regarding working there. The only two that have come out are PFL and Bare Knuckle Boxing. Nothing can be announced until December when his non-compete ends, and yes, his non-compete does extend to MMA and boxing.”