Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Status Heading Into WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle was reportedly pulled from WWE television due to a failed drug test, which is why an injury angle occurred during the December 5th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW.

Riddle has yet to return to television, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated the following about Riddle’s WWE status as WrestleMania 39 approaches:

“He’s been out of rehab for a long time, his suspension has been over for almost a month now – four weeks. It may be that they’ve just decided not to use him for Mania and not do anything with him, or maybe they just don’t want to invest in him. I presume he’ll be back, but when he left they made a point of (saying) he was gonna be gone for six weeks, and we’re at about 11 or 12 weeks.”

Riddle has been active on social media and publicly thanked his girlfriend for her assistance in his recovery earlier this month.

(h/t to WrestleTalk.com for the transcription)