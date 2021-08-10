Update On Max Caster and AEW Following Controversial Rap Promo

As PWMania.com previously reported, Max Caster’s rap from last week’s episode of Dark was met with criticism on social media due to the “Duke Lacrosse” rape case line as well as the lines about Olympics competitor Simone Biles and Julia Hart. AEW President Tony Khan ended up saying that the rap was “terrible” and should not have aired.

In an update on Caster, a match with The Acclaimed was announced for this week’s episode of Dark but then a tweet about the show was deleted and re-posted with The Acclaimed’s match being excluded.

Caster, who was very active on Twitter during August 3rd, has not tweeted since.