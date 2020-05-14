Update On Mike Tyson Appearing At The AEW PPV

As noted, boxing legend and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will make his AEW debut at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view later this month as he presents the new AEW TNT Title belt to the winner of the tournament finals between Lance Archer and Cody Rhodes.

Tyson’s first appearance came together after he attended the 2019 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Tyson was backstage for that event and reportedly loved everything, and that is what led to his appearance at the upcoming 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what AEW is paying Tyson for the appearance, but it was noted that he likely isn’t cheap. Double Or Nothing was originally planned for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but it was moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL due to the coronvirus pandemic. It’s likely that AEW has to pay for Tyson’s travel from California to Florida. It will be interesting to see if AEW has plans for Tyson after the belt presentation at Double Or Nothing, but nothing has been reported as of this writing.