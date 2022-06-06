Update on MJF’s AEW Status Following Dynamite Promo on Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo highlighting his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

A source stated that an edict was issued to remove MJF from all future promotional spots and advertisements for AEW programming, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

MJF is currently being cut out of any TBS and TNT commercials in which he appears, with AEW footage replacing him. According to Johnson, the existing MJF spots have been officially pulled, but some may still appear as they transition to the new spots.

In addition to removing MJF from ShopAEW.com and AEW’s official roster page, the company has unfollowed him on social media.

