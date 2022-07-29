Update on Montez Ford’s Injury from WWE RAW

During the main event of Monday’s WWE RAW, The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated The Street Profits (Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Riddle). Montez Ford was reportedly “knocked loopy” during the match.

Ford was “knocked loopy” during the match, according to a recent article from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but he recovered and proceeded. Ford was initially thought to have fractured his nose, but he is not expected to miss any ring time.

Reigns and Jimmy Uso double-teamed Ford during a spot on Monday’s bout, and Ford was later seen bleeding from the nose.

