Update On Most Popular WWE Network Content

The WWE Elimination Chamber content topped the list of most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The weekly NXT show ranked #14 while the return of PROGRESS Wrestling, Chapter 104, ranked #22. Below are the top 10 most-watched shows:

1. Elimination Chamber 2021

2. Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks

3. Best of Elimination Chamber

4. Elimination Chamber 2021 Kickoff

5. RAW Talk

6. Royal Rumble 2021

7. Elimination Chamber 2020

8. Talking Smack

9. Ultimate Elimination Chamber

10. The Bump