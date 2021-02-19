Update On Most-Viewed WWE Network Shows

WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day”, documentaries and pay-per-view content topped the most-watched shows of the WWE Network for the past week. Below is the top 10 most-watched list, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

1. NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

2. Best of Elimination Chamber

3. Day Of: Royal Rumble 2021

4. Royal Rumble 2021

5. Elimination Chamber 2020

6. WWE Untold: The APA

7. NXT Takeover Pre-Show

8. Elimination Chamber 2019

9. Elimination Chamber 2010

10. WWE Superstars – December 4, 1993

Talking Smack ranked #12 while RAW Talk was #13. NXT from February 10 was #22. No other current in-ring shows like NXT UK and 205 Live, and the indie content, were in the top 25.