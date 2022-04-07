Update On Nash Carter of MSK Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation with Carter’s wife Kimber Lee making abuse accusations and publishing a photo of Carter impersonating Adolf Hitler:

Alvarez: “Came out today that Nash Carter who is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions has been fired and obviously there were lot of allegations of abuse and there was a picture that surfaced of him dressed as Hitler and I think the most amazing thing about it to me is that there were rumblings about this well over a week ago, to the point where he did a job on NXT last week. I thought, well, it’s probably gonna be the end of him. And then Saturday came, and they won the Tag Team Titles. And now here we are and he’s been fired.”

Meltzer: “This is a really weird situation because he was fired for the Hitler picture. The other allegations is not what he was fired for.”

“You have to understand Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon had allegations against him multiple times over the years. So, if he is to believe that [Carter] is innocent, then he has to presume that other people that claims are made [about] may be innocent. So he’s not a guy who is gonna fire everybody the minute somebody says something. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, I’m just saying that’s the situation.”